Apply to be a youth member on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Then we encourage you to apply for the youth position on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board.
We are now accepting applications for one youth position to serve on the PRCS/Tree Board for the 2024/2025 academic year. Your perspective and input is an important part of the PRCS/Tree Board’s work and is encouraged by the City Council and welcomed by Board members and staff.
The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services, and trees on public property. Topics may include park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, or regulations.
The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members. Youth members must reside in Shoreline and be between the ages of 15 and19 years. The youth appointed to this position has the option to begin their term in July or wait until September as their schedule allows. Per ordinance, Board members are compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.
The Board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December. Meetings are from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at City Hall. Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.
If you are a Shoreline resident between the ages of 15 and 19, interested in serving your community and gaining experience with a city board, please complete and submit an online application. If you prefer a paper copy of the application, you can pick one up from the City Clerk’s Office, which is located in the lobby of City Hall. Once you have completed it, you can return it to the Clerk’s Office.
You must submit your application, either online or to the City Clerk’s Office, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024. You will be contacted by Recreation, Cultural and Community Services staff after the deadline regarding the status of your application.
More Information:
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board
Recreation, Cultural and Community Service Director Mary Reidy
mreidy@shorelinewa.gov
206-801-2621
The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services, and trees on public property. Topics may include park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, or regulations.
The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members. Youth members must reside in Shoreline and be between the ages of 15 and19 years. The youth appointed to this position has the option to begin their term in July or wait until September as their schedule allows. Per ordinance, Board members are compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.
The Board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December. Meetings are from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at City Hall. Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.
If you are a Shoreline resident between the ages of 15 and 19, interested in serving your community and gaining experience with a city board, please complete and submit an online application. If you prefer a paper copy of the application, you can pick one up from the City Clerk’s Office, which is located in the lobby of City Hall. Once you have completed it, you can return it to the Clerk’s Office.
You must submit your application, either online or to the City Clerk’s Office, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024. You will be contacted by Recreation, Cultural and Community Services staff after the deadline regarding the status of your application.
More Information:
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board
Recreation, Cultural and Community Service Director Mary Reidy
mreidy@shorelinewa.gov
206-801-2621
0 comments:
Post a Comment