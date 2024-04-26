Last weekend for Death by Design has a few seats available

Michael Gene McFadden in Death by Design

at the Phoenix Death By Design is back for a final weekend! Sunday is S-O-L-D O-U-T but Fri and Sat evening still have great seats!





Phoenix fan-favorite Michael Gene McFadden plays acerbic playwright Edward Bennett who, along with his Actress wife Sorel, has fled to his country home after a disastrous opening of his most recent play. A stream of uninvited guests will test his patience but will it drive him to murder?





Michael is pleased to return to the Phoenix. He was last seen in "The Miser"with the usual suspects. The last two seasons found him at Red Curtain in Something Rotten and Into The Woods.





Last season he made his return to the Driftwood stage in Spitfire Grill.





He is extremely grateful for the support he receives from family, friends and the community. When not on the boards, he entertains in the musical group "2 For The Show" at Thumbnail Theater and private events.











