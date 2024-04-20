Chemical spill at Shorewood HS causes brief evacuation Friday

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Shorewood High School

Shoreline Fire was dispatched for a chemical spill at Shorewood High School on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The school was evacuated while Fire checked inside with their air monitor but found no unsafe levels.

Outside, Fire crews checked on individuals for any symptoms and it was determined there were no complaints.

After it was determined that the school was safe to reopen, the school day resumed with lunch service, a final period of study hall, and dismissal approximately 15 minutes earlier than the typical release.


Posted by DKH at 1:21 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  