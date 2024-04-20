Chemical spill at Shorewood HS causes brief evacuation Friday

Shorewood High School

Shoreline Fire was dispatched for a chemical spill at Shorewood High School on Friday, April 19, 2024.





After it was determined that the school was safe to reopen, the school day resumed with lunch service, a final period of study hall, and dismissal approximately 15 minutes earlier than the typical release.







The school was evacuated while Fire checked inside with their air monitor but found no unsafe levels.Outside, Fire crews checked on individuals for any symptoms and it was determined there were no complaints.