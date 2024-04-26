AAUW Edmonds SnoKing meeting May 11, 2024 with speaker April Haberman of Days for Girls

Friday, April 26, 2024


The local AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch will welcome April Haberman, Senior Development Director, of Days for Girls for our May meeting. 

Join us Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall Room 338, 20226 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, from 10am-noon as we learn about the driving mission behind Days for Girls and their goal to end Period Poverty for women and girls both locally and globally.


Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  