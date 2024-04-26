AAUW Edmonds SnoKing meeting May 11, 2024 with speaker April Haberman of Days for Girls
Friday, April 26, 2024
The local AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch will welcome April Haberman, Senior Development Director, of Days for Girls for our May meeting.
Join us Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall Room 338, 20226 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, from 10am-noon as we learn about the driving mission behind Days for Girls and their goal to end Period Poverty for women and girls both locally and globally.
