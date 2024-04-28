Shoreline Rotary to get tour of new building at Shoreline Community College on May 1, 2024



Join Shoreline Rotary for a Hybrid Rotary meeting - that means both on Zoom and In-Person - with coffee and donuts at the In-Person part on Wednesday morning, May 1, 2024, in the Quiet Dining Room in Building 9000, the Pagoda Union Building of Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

COVID-19 Policy: Although masks are now optional, our club policy is to encourage those who feel they need to continue to wear masks to do so, either inside or outside in groups.



You may arrive as early as 7:00am at the college location.



ZOOM Instructions



Shoreline Rotary Club Meeting

Time: Zoom will open at 7:15am (you may receive a message to wait until the "host" signs on).



Join Zoom Meeting following this link



Or, you can enter the following Meeting ID and you will be asked to enter the Passcode.



Meeting ID: 896 9854 5411

Passcode: 255516



Or you can call in on your phone and follow the instructions for entering the Meeting ID and Passcode:

Enter the Campus through the Main Gate off Greenwood Avenue North. Parking is available in the Visitor, Staff, and Student Parking Lots to your immediate left as you pass the bus stop and turn up the hill. Parking passes are currently NOT required.The program will be a tour of the new building at Shoreline Community College led by the Shoreline Community College Foundation.