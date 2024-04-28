Change your behavior to protect the lives of WSDOT workers on the highways

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Work zone. Photo courtesy WSDOT

As a WSDOT traffic control supervisor, Ashley Jackson designs traffic plans to create work zones for projects on our state highways. Unfortunately, traffic control doesn’t eliminate the risk our crews face in the field. Ashley and all our crews need your help.

With Work Zone Awareness Month entering its final days of 2024, Ashley’s message to every driver:
  • Get off your phones while driving.
  • Don't drink and drive.
  • And, slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Read more about Ashley, her role in creating traffic control and some of the workers she’s helping to protect in this blog.


Posted by DKH at 3:16 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  