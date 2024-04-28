Change your behavior to protect the lives of WSDOT workers on the highways
Sunday, April 28, 2024
|Work zone. Photo courtesy WSDOT
As a WSDOT traffic control supervisor, Ashley Jackson designs traffic plans to create work zones for projects on our state highways. Unfortunately, traffic control doesn’t eliminate the risk our crews face in the field. Ashley and all our crews need your help.
With Work Zone Awareness Month entering its final days of 2024, Ashley’s message to every driver:
- Get off your phones while driving.
- Don't drink and drive.
- And, slow down and pay attention in work zones.
