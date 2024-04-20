Bike Shack opens at the Shoreline Tool Library on May 1, 2024

Future bike shack in the Shoreline Tool Library

Photo courtesy Shoreline Tool Library

Starting May 1, 2024 there will be a Bike Shack at the Shoreline Tool Library, which is located just off the Interurban Trail at 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133





This is for members, regardless of prior bike repair experience, to work on their bikes with a friendly volunteer bike mechanic. It will be equipped with bike repair tools, a repair work stand, and parts available for purchase for what you can afford.





Bike Shack coming to Shoreline Tool Library

Photo courtesy Shoreline Tool Library

You will be able to work on your bike during the Bike Shack's open hours on a first-come, first-served basis. If you need any assistance, don't hesitate to fill out their Assistance Form . They have a suggested donation for using the Bike Shack at $20 per hour, but no one is turned away for lack of funds and they do not require proof of income.