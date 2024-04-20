Bike Shack opens at the Shoreline Tool Library on May 1, 2024
Saturday, April 20, 2024
|Future bike shack in the Shoreline Tool Library
Photo courtesy Shoreline Tool Library
Starting May 1, 2024 there will be a Bike Shack at the Shoreline Tool Library, which is located just off the Interurban Trail at 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
This is for members, regardless of prior bike repair experience, to work on their bikes with a friendly volunteer bike mechanic. It will be equipped with bike repair tools, a repair work stand, and parts available for purchase for what you can afford.
|Bike Shack coming to Shoreline Tool Library
Photo courtesy Shoreline Tool Library
You will be able to work on your bike during the Bike Shack's open hours on a first-come, first-served basis. If you need any assistance, don't hesitate to fill out their Assistance Form. They have a suggested donation for using the Bike Shack at $20 per hour, but no one is turned away for lack of funds and they do not require proof of income.
The Shoreline Bike Shack will be available for members of the Shoreline or NE Seattle Tool Library. You can learn more about becoming a member on their website, and if you sign up before their Membership Drive ends at the end of April, you can get a 15% off coupon at their Materials Reuse Store, which is also located at the Shoreline Tool Library.
They are also looking for volunteers and bike tools to help run the Shoreline Bike Shack. Please contact them at bikeshack@seattlereconomy.org if you are interested in being involved or if you have bike tools you'd like to donate to the new space. They look forward to serving the Shoreline biking community!
0 comments:
Post a Comment