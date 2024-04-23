LFP Council develops rules for oral comments at City Council meetings
After being trolled last year by an individual who took advantage of the Zoom meeting and an open forum, the Lake Forest Park Council has developed a process for citizens who want to make oral comments at council meetings
Providing Oral Comments at City Council Meetings
If you would like to provide Oral Comments at City Council regular meetings, City Council Committee of the Whole meetings, and/or City Council Budget and Finance Committee meetings, please see the sign-up instructions below.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE WITH ORAL COMMENTS:
Sign up here https://app.waitwhile.com/welcome/comment-sign-up between 9:00am and 4:00pm on the day of the meeting if you wish to provide Oral Comments during the meeting. You may provide comments or feedback on any item listed on the agenda, or any topic under the purview or control of the City Council.
If you are attending the meeting in person, there is a sign-in sheet located near the entrance to the Council Chambers. Fill the form out and the Mayor will call your name at the appropriate time. Oral comments are limited to 3:00 minutes per speaker.
If you are attending the meeting via Zoom and would like to address the Council during the Public Comment section of the agenda, you must sign up on the electronic comment sign-in sheet between 9:00am and 4:00pm on the day of the meeting.
Oral comments are limited to 3:00 minutes per speaker. Individuals wishing to speak to agenda items will be called to speak in the order they have signed up. The City Clerk will call your name and allow you to speak. People who are not signed up to speak will not be allowed to address the Council at the meeting. Please state your name and whether you are a resident of Lake Forest Park. The meeting is being recorded.
Please contact the City Clerk if you have questions.
