Shorewood girls' tennis team smashing all competition

Shorewood girls powerhouse tennis team 2024

The Shorewood girls' tennis team defeated cross town rivals, Shorecrest on April 5, 2024 7-0, then went on to defeat Stanwood 5-2, Meadowdale 7-0, Lynnwood 7-0, Mountlake Terrace 7-0, Edmonds Woodway 7-0 and Archbishop Murphy 7-0.



Shorewood is 7-0 in conference and 12-0 overall.



Shorewood has defeated eight teams 7-0 and two powerhouse teams, KingCo 4A North Creek and WesCo 4A Jackson 6-1.



Only Stanwood was able to win two individual matches. With the Archbishop Murphy win, the team has 80 individual match wins to only 4 losses.





Shorewood is on a record pace to break 90 individual wins in a season, with two matches left, Arlington on May 29th and they will host Wesco North League champions Snohomish on May 1st.



Junior Rylie Gettmann 2023 4th in state 3A, and senior Emily Lin 2023 7th in state 3A, have gone undefeated in singles. WesCo South 2023 doubles champions, Alex Mignogna and Mari Brittle are undefeated in doubles.





The strength of the Shorewood girls' tennis team is the depth in the lineup of strong players that many teams cannot match up with. Shorewood currently has a three-year winning streak of 48-0, with two matches left.





Coach Arnie Moreno is proud of their accomplishments and their commitment to not only play their best, have good sportsmanship and also have fun.



Shorewood 7, Archbishop Murphy 0

At Shorewood H.S.



Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (SW) def. Meiweya Amazona 6-0, 6-0. Alex Mignogna (SW) def. Shan Camarillo 6-4, 6-1. Rachel Li (SW) def. Jackie Fairbanks 6-0, 6-0. Marieka Staheli (SW) def. Afomia Theodros 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Doubles:

Emma Nelson-Reese Johnson (SW) def. Fernanda Lopez-Posey Kilby 6-0, 6-0. Emilia Garibay Romero-Emma Okamura (SW) def. Jules Rioja-Kamdyn Latta 6-0, 6-0. Amelia Uran-Lilah Becker (SW) def. Alexia Acuna Avila-Olivia Leslie 6-4, 6-1.

Shorewood 7, Edmonds-Woodway 0

At Shorewood H.S.



Singles: Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (SW) def. Makenna Cook 6-1, 6-0. Emily Lin (SW) def. Joyce Ho 6-0, 6-0. Alex Mignogna (SW) def. Lily Distelhorst 6-1, 6-1. Mari Brittle (SW) def. Daniella Caparoso 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Doubles: