Northbound I-5 ramp closed on NE 145th during the daytime next week

As early as Monday, April 29, 2024 Sound Transit will close the HOV lane on the northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 145th St for landscaping. This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.





Monday, April 29, through Thursday, May 2, from 9am to 2:30pm.





Other area projects:





The City of Shoreline is working on Phase 1 of the 145th Street Corridor Project. This work is a seven-month closure of NE 145th Street between the southbound I-5 ramps and 1st Avenue NE.









