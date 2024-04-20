150 women applied for the ‘Future Women in EMS and Fire’ workshop in Kenmore on April 20 and 21, 2024

38 participants in full gear

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire King County and Shoreline Fire Department hosted a workshop this weekend to recruit women to join the EMS and firefighting work force. It was held at Station 51 in Kenmore. King County and Shoreline Fire Department hosted a workshop this weekend to recruit women to join the EMS and firefighting work force. It was held at Station 51 in Kenmore.





Workshop leaders Jen Blackwood and Jenny Shin

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire A main reason this workshop (done twice a year) is so successful is because of Jenny Shin, King County EMS Program Manager, and Jen Blackwood’s commitment to expanding the interest for the communities we serve to be served by people like them!



The agenda for Saturday morning included a live fire demonstration, hands on for ladders, ropes, forcible entry and more!



Workshop participants spend a weekend exploring the world of fire and EMS, learning CPR and firefighting tasks, watching demonstrations and participating in hands-on training. Participants hear from women from various agencies around the county during discussion panels.



Workshops are held biannually at designated locations throughout King County. Over 225 women from the region have participated in past workshops, some of whom are now working full-time in this career. Interest in the workshop was high with registration filling quickly.



Shoreline is hosting this spring workshop. Women firefighters and paramedics from across King County are working the event including Bothell FD, Eastside F&R, KC Dist. 20, KC Medic One, Kirkland FD, Port of Seattle, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, Redmond FD/ NEKC Medic One, Renton RFA, Seattle FD, Shoreline FD, South King F&R, and Valley Regional Fire Authority.





Over 150 applicants applied for 38 spaces. This event always has a waitlist for participants and instructors.