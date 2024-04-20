150 women applied for the ‘Future Women in EMS and Fire’ workshop in Kenmore on April 20 and 21, 2024
Saturday, April 20, 2024
|38 participants in full gear
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Over 150 applicants applied for 38 spaces. This event always has a waitlist for participants and instructors.
|Workshop leaders Jen Blackwood and Jenny Shin
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The agenda for Saturday morning included a live fire demonstration, hands on for ladders, ropes, forcible entry and more!
The King County Fire Chiefs Association and King County Emergency Medical Services are committed to improving diversity in fire departments and EMS and are actively recruiting women to join the workforce.
The goal of this two-day workshop, which was designed by women for women, is to educate, clarify expectations, and provide support for women in the hiring process.
Workshops are held biannually at designated locations throughout King County. Over 225 women from the region have participated in past workshops, some of whom are now working full-time in this career. Interest in the workshop was high with registration filling quickly.
Shoreline is hosting this spring workshop. Women firefighters and paramedics from across King County are working the event including Bothell FD, Eastside F&R, KC Dist. 20, KC Medic One, Kirkland FD, Port of Seattle, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, Redmond FD/ NEKC Medic One, Renton RFA, Seattle FD, Shoreline FD, South King F&R, and Valley Regional Fire Authority.
Workshop participants spend a weekend exploring the world of fire and EMS, learning CPR and firefighting tasks, watching demonstrations and participating in hands-on training. Participants hear from women from various agencies around the county during discussion panels.
