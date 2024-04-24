Favorite Tree: "Eagle tree" falls at Ronald Bog

The tree was visibly leaning.

As an adult my favorite tree lived across Ronald Bog from us. I learned to look at the tree as soon as I came out of our back door, sometimes missing the eagle right above my head in my own yard.





I frequently took pictures of the tree, especially when I could capture its reflection in the still waters.





Eagles built a nest but didn't stay

Birds would always flock to this tree. In 2023 I had mixed emotions when the Eagles started to build a nest in it. I considered purchasing a better camera to take pictures of baby eaglets but I was concerned for the other wildlife on Ronald Bog. I love all the critters in the water and did not want to see them disappear.





Alas, my concerns were unfounded, as the eagles abandoned the nest. Canadian geese would enter the nest every now and then. This spring they were up there so much, I was afraid they would sit on eggs up there themselves.





The tree is now lying in the water

This past weekend while I was out of town this beautiful tree fell into the water.





I can't tell you how many times I looked over there and wondered if it was leaning more. We've had three trees fall into the water from our lot on the other side of Ronald Bog.





The stump was shattered

The silver lining is the tree in the water is a nice landing spot for other critters in the bog. Eagles, otters, turtles and other animals will all use it. But, I will miss it.





I haven't been to that side of the bog in a long time and I am really impressed at all the new growth trees. They have really shot up. I expect we will see much more wildlife at Ronald Bog in the coming years. The end of an era, but a new one is on the way.







