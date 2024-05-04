Last of 4 zebras safely captured near North Bend

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Shug's adventure has ended
Photo courtesy Regional Animal Services of King County

According to an account in the blog of the Regional Animal Services of King County, which had been leading the search, the last of four escaped zebras has been captured and will soon be on her way home to Montana.

Her name is Shug and she is in good shape after her week-long adventure exploring the forests around North Bend.

She was part of a dazzle of zebras the owner was transporting from Winlock, Washington to Anaconda, Montana. The owner stopped just off I-90 in the North Bend area to fix a problem with the trailer when all four animals bolted.

Three were captured and continued their journey, but Shug roamed the Cascade foothills for nearly a week, causing an international sensation and inspiring hundreds of memes placing her in various unlikely locations such as school bus stops with children.


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  