Last of 4 zebras safely captured near North Bend

Shug's adventure has ended

Photo courtesy Regional Animal Services of King County

According to an account in the According to an account in the blog of the Regional Animal Services of King County , which had been leading the search, the last of four escaped zebras has been captured and will soon be on her way home to Montana.





Her name is Shug and she is in good shape after her week-long adventure exploring the forests around North Bend.





She was part of a dazzle of zebras the owner was transporting from Winlock, Washington to Anaconda, Montana. The owner stopped just off I-90 in the North Bend area to fix a problem with the trailer when all four animals bolted.





Three were captured and continued their journey, but Shug roamed the Cascade foothills for nearly a week, causing an international sensation and inspiring hundreds of memes placing her in various unlikely locations such as school bus stops with children.







