Shorewood tennis defeats Snohomish in a battle of league champions

Shorewood tennis team with coach Arnie Moreno (standing left)

Snohomish, WesCo North Champions, traveled to meet the WesCo South league Champions, Shorewood, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.









Led by the top two Shorewood singles, junior Rylie Gettmann and senior Emily Lin and number 1 doubles team juniors Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna, the team won three of four singles and swept all three doubles.

The match of the day was the matchup of Brittle and Mignogna with the Snohomish team of Hannah Wells and Mak Dauer, at number one doubles. Snohomish had a record of 13-2 and Shorewood's record was 13-0, before the match. Shorewood won the match 6-1 to win the battle of the champions.





The Shorewood team lost the first set 6-7 ( 3-7 ). Brittle and Mignogna bounced back and outplayed the Snohomish team to take the next two sets. The match was decided by great volleying at the net, consistent groundstrokes, and precision serving by Brittle and Mignogna.





Stormray seniors and parents at Senior Night

Photo courtesy Kristi Lin

Also winning for Shorewood in singles, senior Marieka Staheli, in doubles, seniors Emilia Garibay Romero, Emma Okamura, Emma Nelson and Reese Johnson.





Coach Arnie Moreno says "the team met every challenge and played consistently all season. They are the best team I have ever coached and the best is yet to come in tournament play!"

They set a school record with 93 individual wins and only five losses for the whole season. In WesCo South league play, they won 49 individual matches and lost none.



Shorewood finished their season undefeated at 14-0 and improved their four year record to 50-0.



Shorewood will have two singles entries and two doubles entries in the WesCo South league tournament May 7th and 8th at Edmonds Woodway High School with matches starting at 11am each day.





The top five places will advance to the District 1 tournament. Snohomish will host the District 1 tournament May 14th and 15th.





The top four places at District will advance to the WIAA 3A State Tennis Tournament inn Vancouver, Washington May 24th and 25th.





Rylie, Emily Lin, Mari and Alex high five teammates. and senior players with families at Senior Night.

Photo by Kristi Lin

WesCo Tennis

at Shorewood 05/01/24

Shorewood 6 - Snohomish 1



Singles

Rylie Gettmann SW def. Emerson Norris SN 6-2, 6-3
Emily Lin SW def. Brooklyn Lewis SN 6-2, 6-0
Anna Steiner SN def. Rachel Li SW 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4
Marieka Staheli SW def. 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles