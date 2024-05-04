Youth and Teen Programs are looking for clothing donations
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Looking for a graduation outfit? Something to wear to Prom? We are welcoming all High Schoolers to our thrift event (located at Richmond Highlands Rec Center’s gym) at 1pm, while supplies last!
Looking to donate some clothing?
We are accepting donations of clothing for prom, graduation, or other formal events. We are hoping for clothing that is in good condition and is sized for any high school aged youth.
We will also accept clothing donations such as shoes, pants, jackets, socks, belts and other accessories that are in good or like new condition. Sized for high school-aged youth.
This event is aimed at High School Teens but at about 2:30pm we will open the event up to Middle School teens and tweens as well!
Donation drop off at Richmond Highlands Rec Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
M-F from 2-6pm, Now until May 29th.
For questions about donation drop-off email mhale@shorelinewa.gov
Questions about what to donate email lshields@shorelinewa.gov
