Here's to making old new friends - Savannah Sipping Society at Driftwood Players through May 19, 2024

Melody Mistlin, Rita Baxter, Dawn Cornell, Kirsten McCory

These are women who initially seem to have little in common other than a hot yoga class which they all hated.







Over the two hours of the play they develop deep friendships. As their stories develop and are shared, I wanted to pull up a chair of my own, sit, talk and laugh with them.



Scenes are broken up and cleverly transitioned by monologues from each character, allowing all the acting to be done on Randa's porch, or as they say in Savannah "veranda."





Dawn Cornell, Melody Mistlin

The story feels familiar but is fresh and so very funny. There were so many laugh-out-loud moments.



once told me that people come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime. The friendships that develops among these four women during this play is meant to last for a lifetime.



Babs once told me that people come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime. The friendships that develops among these four women during this play is meant to last for a lifetime. This is a top tier cast, with great timing, great acting and delivery, no notes! I look forward to seeing them in future productions knowing they will elevate any production in which they act.





Dawn Cornell

The set design deserves more than just a mention. This is one of the better sets that I've seen. The porch not only had great details such as the siding, brackets and dentils, but I want the beautiful porch lights and the screen door. If they disappear you'll know why.



The set design deserves more than just a mention. This is one of the better sets that I've seen. The porch not only had great details such as the siding, brackets and dentils, but I want the beautiful porch lights and the screen door. If they disappear you'll know why. For Show & Ticket Info, please visit: www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/shows-tickets . Some dates are already sold out, so don't wait to book your tickets!





And note that they are fundraising for new lights for the stage. Two of five systems have failed and they want to replace them all with LED. You can donate to their campaign here.









This is a story about four women who range from middle aged to in their golden years who meet by happenstance and form a deep and meaningful bond.