Take a walking tour of Shoreline Park on Friday April 26, 2024 at 11am

Off the path, volunteers are working to remove invasive plants

Photo by Sara Cammeresi

Restoration ecologist Joy Wood will conduct a tour of the Echo Lake Neighborhood's Shoreline Park this Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11am. Restoration ecologist Joy Wood will conduct a tour of the Echo Lake Neighborhood'sthis Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11am.





This small, forested city park may have the most diverse plant ecology in the neighborhood. See the trees and plants through Joy's lens of "Forest Health and Ecological Restoration."





Volunteers will be there to greet you on the paved path. Parking available directly in front of the park, on 1st Ave NE and along the south side of the park.





The park, at 19030 1st Ave NE, is directly north of the Shoreline Center





If you wish, you can participate in a BioBlitz event, taking photos of plants in the park and submitting them to iNaturalist via the free app.









Registration is encouraged, but not required.







