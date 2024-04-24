Two gems of the Echo Lake Neighborhood on display Saturday April 27, 2024: Densmore Pathway and Echo Lake

You could potentially get to both events on Saturday April 27, 2024 as the Echo Lake Neighborhood celebrates Earth Day by showing the work that has been done for two of its green spaces.

Saturday, April 27, 10am, at Densmore Pathway (NE 188th between Ashworth and Densmore) Marla Tullio will lead a walking tour, discussing the "Birds and plants of Shoreline's Densmore Pathway".





The Pathway is a reclaimed space, formerly a neglected Right Of Way, which because of the work of many near neighbors, has been turned into a peaceful walk from Ashworth to Densmore.





A meandering gravel pathway lined with a variety of plants, art pieces peek through the grasses and hang overhead.





A bench, little free library, and kiosk mark the entrance on Ashworth, almost hidden behind the rain gardens which line the street. Meet there at 10an.





Parking is on-street and very limited; please be mindful of neighbors' driveways.





View from Echo Lake Park

Photo by Gidget Terpstra

Saturday, April 27, 11am, at Echo Lake Park 19901 Ashworth Ave N, Ann Michel will discuss the “Flora, Fauna and Rainwater: The Future of Echo Lake”.





ELNA volunteers have been monitoring the health of the lake and working to keep the park groomed for 25 years. Ann and the Friends of Echo Lake are working intensively to keep the lake healthy and replace invasive plants with native species.





Meet by the lake while Ann shares her extensive knowledge of this small gem.







