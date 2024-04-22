Free comic book day at Shoreline Library May 4, 2024



Free Comic Book Day at the Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Saturday May 4, 2024 "Star Wars Day" with members of the 501st and a droid visiting that day as well.We start at 11am and will go until we run out of comics! It should be fun!Sponsored by Friends of the Shoreline Library.Note that restrooms are closed for renovation but portable restrooms available in parking lot.Registration not required.