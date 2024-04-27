75th Anniversary of Ridgecrest Elementary is a massive family reunion
Saturday, April 27, 2024
|Standing room only at the Ridgecrest Elementary 75th Anniversary event
All photos by Steven H. Robinson
Ridgecrest Elementary School celebrated its 75th Anniversary on April 17, 2024 with a standing room only crowd.
|The school choir sang as people arrived
Generations of PTA volunteers, students, teachers, administrators gathered in their home school to see if there was anyone they knew, and to reminisce about school days of the past.
Speakers included current principal Daniel Navidad and former principal Jim Schaffner, who led the school for 17 years. Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts, the music teacher, Joe Peterson, and students past and present added to the mix.
Displays of historical artifacts documented the 50th Anniversary celebration and notable events. Photos showed a new Ridgecrest.
