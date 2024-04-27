75th Anniversary of Ridgecrest Elementary is a massive family reunion

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Standing room only at the Ridgecrest Elementary 75th Anniversary event

All photos by Steven H. Robinson

Ridgecrest Elementary School celebrated its 75th Anniversary on April 17, 2024 with a standing room only crowd.

The school choir sang as people arrived

Generations of PTA volunteers, students, teachers, administrators gathered in their home school to see if there was anyone they knew, and to reminisce about school days of the past.


Former PTA President Ellen Sullivan greets former principal Jim Schaffner.
Speakers included current principal Daniel Navidad and former principal Jim Schaffner, who led the school for 17 years. Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts, the music teacher, Joe Peterson, and students past and present added to the mix.

Rocky the Ram and friends

In the hallway Mascot Rocky the Ram posed with a couple of fans.



Displays of historical artifacts documented the 50th Anniversary celebration and notable events. Photos showed a new Ridgecrest.

The pictures on the wall are student artwork explaining what they love about Ridgecrest.


PTA volunteers were everywhere, selling tote bags and cookies.

The mood was happy and upbeat.


