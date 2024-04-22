Lakeshore Garden Club Plant Sale
Saturday, April 27, 2024
10am to 3pm
Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church
Lake Forest Park WA 98155
See our website at www.lakeshoregardenclub.com
The Lakeshore Garden Club Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in the parking lot of the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church from 10am to 3pm.
We've got great prices on sun, part-sun, and shade perennials, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, natives, shrubs, trees, edible plants, and more!
A large variety of perennials to add color to your garden as well as annuals, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, shrubs, trees and native plants.
Proceeds support our programming, community projects, charitable donations and a horticulture scholarship for the Horticulture Program at Edmonds Community College.
