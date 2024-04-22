Lakeshore Garden Club Plant Sale

Saturday, April 27, 2024
10am to 3pm
Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church
Lake Forest Park WA 98155
www.lakeshoregardenclub.com

The Lakeshore Garden Club Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in the parking lot of the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church from 10am to 3pm.

We've got great prices on sun, part-sun, and shade perennials, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, natives, shrubs, trees, edible plants, and more!


A large variety of perennials to add color to your garden as well as annuals, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, shrubs, trees and native plants. 

Proceeds support our programming, community projects, charitable donations and a horticulture scholarship for the Horticulture Program at Edmonds Community College.


Lakeshore Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more than 20 years we have held this annual plant sale to support our programming, community projects, charitable donations, and a scholarship for the Horticulture Program at Edmonds College.


