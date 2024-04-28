Join the National Association of Letter Carriers May 11, 2024 to help Stamp Out Hunger

Stamp Out Hunger is happening Saturday, May 11, 2024.





Stamp Out Hunger, the nation’s largest single-day food drive known for its distinctive blue plastic bags, was created by the National Association of Letter Carriers in response to the need for food they saw in the community every day on their routes.







A blue Stamp Out Hunger bag will be sent to your home in early May. Fill the bag with non perishable food items and leave it by your mailbox by 8am for your postal worker on Saturday, May 11. That’s it! Here’s how it works:That’s it!



Food from this drive helps Food from this drive helps Food Lifeline fill the shelves of local food banks, shelters, and meal programs across Western Washington.





While one bag of food may seem small, a little goes a long way and Stamp Out Hunger succeeds every year, thanks to the donations of generous neighbors like you!

The Food Lifeline warehouse was located in Shoreline until it outgrew its space. Sometimes known as the "food bank's food bank" Food Lifeline can take in food in bulk or in very large amounts from farmers, manufacturers, grocery stores, and restaurants. The Food Lifeline warehouse was located in Shoreline until it outgrew its space. Sometimes known as the "food bank's food bank" Food Lifeline can take in food in bulk or in very large amounts from farmers, manufacturers, grocery stores, and restaurants.





Thousands of volunteers help sort and repack this food, preparing it for pickup and delivery. Food Lifeline provides this food to 350 food banks, shelters, and meal programs across Western Washington.







