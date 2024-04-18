Lake Forest Park moves to slow speed limits across city
Thursday, April 18, 2024
|An illustration from the Lake Forest Park speed study illustrates
why lower speeds are safer for pedestrians
By Oliver Moffat
For more than two years, the city of Lake Forest Park has been working on a study of traffic safety.
At the Thursday, April 11 Lake Forest Park regular meeting the city council voted to accept the recommendation to lower speed limits from that study.
Under the proposal, all local access streets across the city would be have their speed limits reduced from 25 to 20 mile per hour.
All arterial streets and collector roads would see their speed limits lowered to 25 miles per hour from 30.
The study considered a number of options that were rejected by the city council including the “85th percentile” method which sets speeds based on how fast cars are going regardless of safety concerns. This method optimizes speed limits for the benefit of car drivers while ignoring safety for walkers and bikers and has been criticized as outdated.
|A map for the Lake Forest Park speed study shows which streets
would have their speeds reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph
The option chosen by the city council treats all roadways in a city uniformly and simply sets a default speed limit across the city. This option is simpler and easier to communicate to drivers.
Under Washington State law (RCW 46.61.415) cities are allowed to set speed limits as low as 20 mph on their roads without costly traffic engineering studies.
Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Bainbridge Island have all lowered speed limits to 20 mph on local streets. The proposed changes would make Lake Forest Park’s speeds consistent with Seattle’s.
Lake Forest Park does not have jurisdiction over Ballinger Way (State Route 104) and Bothell Way (State Route 522) because they are state routes controlled by WSDOT.
Council members expressed impatience with WSDOT for not moving to reduce speed limits on those roads and discussed what options the city has to get the state agency to move faster.
