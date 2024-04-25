The Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park celebrates 5th season of artist residencies

The Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park proudly announces its 5th season with a series of captivating Artist in Residencies.



Kicking off the 2024 season is Gabriela Nirino, whose residency runs from April 8 to May 15, 2024. The public is cordially invited to join Gabriela during her open studio hours at the Art Cottage, nestled within the picturesque Richmond Beach Saltwater Park 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177



Open studio times are as follows: April 12, 14, 24, 27, from 10:30am to 4:30pm

May 4, 10, 15 from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

Presentation of works will be on Sunday, May 12th from 12:00pm to 7:00pm. Mutants II by Gabriela Nirino

Gabriela's artistic vision for the residency involves creating a series of weavings utilizing natural materials primarily sourced from foraged plants. With a commitment to sustainability, her work aims to cultivate harmony with nature.



Your contribution will enrich the creative process, and your involvement is highly encouraged.



The Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park is honored to present these talented artists and invites the community to partake in their enriching open studio sessions. Further open studio dates will be announced.



To stay informed about upcoming events or to apply for future Artist in Residence opportunities,



The Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park serves as a hub for artistic endeavors, nestled within the serene landscapes of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. Each year, it hosts a series of artist residencies, fostering creativity and collaboration within the community.





Following Gabriela's residency, the Cottage will host artist residencies with JoEllen Wang for May through June, Leslie Barber from mid-July through August, and Ching-In Chen and Cassie Mira from September through October.