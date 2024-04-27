Affordable Housing 101 Virtual Lunch & Learn May 14, 2024



Affordable Housing 101 Virtual Lunch & Learn









This series of education and advocacy events throughout King County highlights the role affordable housing plays in stabilizing our communities and creating momentum for investments and policies to ensure affordable, thriving and equitable communities.





Questions? Email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.









Tues. May 14th (12-1 p.m.)What is affordable housing and how can we ensure everyone has a place to call home in North King County?