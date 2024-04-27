Affordable Housing 101 Virtual Lunch & Learn May 14, 2024
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Register here
What is affordable housing and how can we ensure everyone has a place to call home in North King County?
Join us as we explore relevant concepts and terms and provide an overview of the regional housing landscape and needs in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.
Hosted by the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) in partnership with Housing Development Consortium (HDC) and our city partners as part of Affordable Housing Week.
Hosted by the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) in partnership with Housing Development Consortium (HDC) and our city partners as part of Affordable Housing Week.
This series of education and advocacy events throughout King County highlights the role affordable housing plays in stabilizing our communities and creating momentum for investments and policies to ensure affordable, thriving and equitable communities.
Learn about other events here.
Questions? Email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
0 comments:
Post a Comment