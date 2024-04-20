Shoreline Park Bond update and schedule of closures

Hillwood Park: Pipes and Puddles

Park Bond Update

Notice of Public Meeting on Proposed Improvements to Hillwood Park





You are invited to participate in our virtual presentation of proposed improvements to Hillwood Park (19001 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177) on May 1, 2024, at 6:00pm.





During this presentation we will talk about specific details of the project and ask for your feedback on the proposal so we can address potential impacts and problem solve together as neighbors.









Project Phases



Bundle 1:

Ridgecrest Park - Closed during construction, reopening June 2024

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - Open during construction

Shoreview Park - Permitting Bundle 2: Permit review with a target start date of spring-summer 2024.

Richmond Highlands Park

James Keough Park

Brugger's Bog Parks Park

Bundle 3: Construction scheduled to begin late summer 2024.

Hillwood Park

Briarcrest Park These dates are subject to change.



Please visit the



Temporary Park Closures and Impacts



These dates are subject to change.Please visit the Parks update page to see the new schematic designs and current project updates.

Construction Closures

Ridgecrest Park is closed during construction and is scheduled to reopen at the end of June. Fircrest construction will change parking for Dog Park

Dog Park parking:





The entrance to the Dog Park Parking will be moved from the east of the park to the south of the park. The Department of Health Lab is doing an expansion project to the Fircrest location, that will impact of access to the site during construction.





The area towards the south of the dog park has been laid down with gravel and is suitable for parking.





Construction is planned to start August/September 2024.





Planned Facility Closures

Spartan Recreation Facility closure August 24- September 8, 2024

Richmond Highland Recreation Center closure August 16-26, 2024

