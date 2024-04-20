Shoreline Park Bond update and schedule of closures

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Hillwood Park: Pipes and Puddles

Park Bond Update

Notice of Public Meeting on Proposed Improvements to Hillwood Park

You are invited to participate in our virtual presentation of proposed improvements to Hillwood Park (19001 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177) on May 1, 2024, at 6:00pm. 

During this presentation we will talk about specific details of the project and ask for your feedback on the proposal so we can address potential impacts and problem solve together as neighbors.

We will host a virtual meeting on May 1, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to answer questions and respond to neighborhood comments and suggestions. Please join us on Zoom.

Project Phases

Bundle 1:
  • Ridgecrest Park - Closed during construction, reopening June 2024
  • Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - Open during construction
  • Shoreview Park - Permitting
Bundle 2: Permit review with a target start date of spring-summer 2024.
  • Richmond Highlands Park
  • James Keough Park
  • Brugger's Bog Parks Park
Bundle 3: Construction scheduled to begin late summer 2024.
  • Hillwood Park
  • Briarcrest Park
These dates are subject to change.

Please visit the Parks update page to see the new schematic designs and current project updates.

Temporary Park Closures and Impacts

Construction Closures
  • Ridgecrest Park is closed during construction and is scheduled to reopen at the end of June.
Fircrest construction will change parking for Dog Park

Dog Park parking: 

The entrance to the Dog Park Parking will be moved from the east of the park to the south of the park. The Department of Health Lab is doing an expansion project to the Fircrest location, that will impact of access to the site during construction. 

The area towards the south of the dog park has been laid down with gravel and is suitable for parking. 

Construction is planned to start August/September 2024.

Planned Facility Closures
  • Spartan Recreation Facility closure August 24- September 8, 2024
  • Richmond Highland Recreation Center closure August 16-26, 2024

Posted by DKH at 4:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  