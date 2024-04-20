Shoreline Park Bond update and schedule of closures
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Park Bond Update
Notice of Public Meeting on Proposed Improvements to Hillwood Park
You are invited to participate in our virtual presentation of proposed improvements to Hillwood Park (19001 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177) on May 1, 2024, at 6:00pm.
During this presentation we will talk about specific details of the project and ask for your feedback on the proposal so we can address potential impacts and problem solve together as neighbors.
We will host a virtual meeting on May 1, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to answer questions and respond to neighborhood comments and suggestions. Please join us on Zoom.
Project Phases
Bundle 1:
- Ridgecrest Park - Closed during construction, reopening June 2024
- Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - Open during construction
- Shoreview Park - Permitting
- Richmond Highlands Park
- James Keough Park
- Brugger's Bog Parks Park
Bundle 3: Construction scheduled to begin late summer 2024.
- Hillwood Park
- Briarcrest Park
Please visit the Parks update page to see the new schematic designs and current project updates.
Temporary Park Closures and Impacts
Construction Closures
- Ridgecrest Park is closed during construction and is scheduled to reopen at the end of June.
The entrance to the Dog Park Parking will be moved from the east of the park to the south of the park. The Department of Health Lab is doing an expansion project to the Fircrest location, that will impact of access to the site during construction.
The area towards the south of the dog park has been laid down with gravel and is suitable for parking.
Construction is planned to start August/September 2024.
Planned Facility Closures
- Spartan Recreation Facility closure August 24- September 8, 2024
- Richmond Highland Recreation Center closure August 16-26, 2024
