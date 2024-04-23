Sno-King School Retirees award scholarship to Shorecrest senior

Darci Dalziel The Sno-King School Retirees are awarding a $2500 scholarship to a Shoreline School District senior. The Sno-King School Retirees are awarding a $2500 scholarship to a Shoreline School District senior.





This scholarship is renewable for one more year at $2500 for this student who is planning to be an educator upon her college graduation.





Darci has shown excellence in the classroom as well as playing for the outstanding Shorecrest soccer team.





She earned several awards from the Everett Herald for her success on the field and helped her team earn 2nd place in the Washington State Soccer Tournament.





She would like to return to the Shoreline/Edmonds area for her career in education.







Darci will earn her degree in Elementary Education at Saint Martin's University where she will also play on the soccer team.