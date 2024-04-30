Bloodmobile in Richmond Beach on Garage Sale Day May 4, 2024

By Tom Petersen





Their mobile unit will be at the Fire Safety Center at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 20th Ave NW, from 9am to 3pm, on Garage Sale Day, Saturday, May 4, 2024.





These are earlier hours than the last drive, in response to high demand for earlier appointments times.





Richmond Beach welcomed the return of regular blood drives after a four year pandemic absence with a huge response, "filling the bus" on March 2. Bloodworks hopes to see every bed full again, as the need for blood is still acute.



There were many first-time donors in March, and the hope is that they will return and establish the every-eight-week habit . . . and encourage others.



Prospective donors aged 16 and 17 are welcomed, with written parent permission.



Appointments are preferred and urged; go to www.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888. Walk-ups are accepted if there is an open spot; same-day, later-today appointments can be made online, by calling, or in person.

While out hunting for treasures, consider leaving something special with Bloodworks Northwest!