Bridge to Edmonds and other bike projects considered by Shoreline city council

By Oliver Moffat



The Shoreline city council heard public comments on the city’s proposed Transportation Improvement Plan at a public hearing on April 15, 2024.



This is the third article of four covering comments from the council about this year's proposed plan for the next six-years of transportation projects.





An aerial map prepared by advocates from interurbangap.org shows possible locations of a bike bridge connecting the Interurban Trail between Shoreline and Edmonds

The council heard comments from



bicycle advocates in support of a bike bridge over NE 205th St (SR 104) connecting the Interurban Trail from Shoreline to Edmonds. Council member John Ramsdell spoke in favor of adding the bike bridge project to the city's transportation plan and said, "I'm a cyclist myself, crossing SR 104 is scary as a cyclist".





A screenshot shows council member John Ramsdell expressing support for adding a bike bridge to Edmonds to the city’s list of transportation projects

According to data received from WSDOT, the intersection where the Interurban Trail crosses SR 104 has been the site of two recent serious injury collisions involving bicyclists.



If the council chooses to include the Edmonds bike bridge to the Transportation Improvement Plan, it would be added to a long list of other bike and pedestrian projects already on the plan.



In comments about the plan,



Ten of the nineteen projects listed in the Transportation Improvement Plan will primarily benefit vehicle traffic - such as the Road Surface Maintenance Program (#4), the roundabouts on 145th (#7), and the 145th (#6) and 175th (#11) corridor projects.



Voters approved a



