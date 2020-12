Special school board meeting January 5 to choose search consultant for new superintendent

2021 Shoreline School Board Top row: District #1/Board President Meghan Jernigan, District #2 Emily Williams, District #3 Sarah Cohen, District #4 Rebeca Rivera.

Bottom row: District #5 Sara Betnel, Shorecrest Rep Mareshet Pulliam, Shorewood Rep Raphael Berhane, Superintendent Rebecca Miner.











There is a Special School Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 5 at 6:30pm to review, discuss and select a superintendent search consultant.



You can view the posted agenda for this meeting on our You can view the posted agenda for this meeting on our website calendar and can listen to the meeting by using the links or call-in phone numbers below.