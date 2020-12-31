Special school board meeting January 5 to choose search consultant for new superintendent
Thursday, December 31, 2020
|2021 Shoreline School Board
- Top row: District #1/Board President Meghan Jernigan, District #2 Emily Williams, District #3 Sarah Cohen, District #4 Rebeca Rivera.
- Bottom row: District #5 Sara Betnel, Shorecrest Rep Mareshet Pulliam, Shorewood Rep Raphael Berhane, Superintendent Rebecca Miner.
On May 29, Governor Inslee issued a proclamation (view it here) regarding the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act. The proclamation prohibits us from conducting board meetings in-person, and requires us to provide, at a minimum, telephonic access to meetings. This proclamation has been extended and expires on January 19, 2021.
There is a Special School Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 5 at 6:30pm to review, discuss and select a superintendent search consultant.
You can view the posted agenda for this meeting on our website calendar and can listen to the meeting by using the links or call-in phone numbers below.
If you would like to provide written public comment for the January 5 meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 5 and it will be provided to the Board.
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85295558954?pwd=ZWVhZWdhS0dYVVRjZTFxQTZZd08vdz09
Password: 376893
Call-in numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
