Special school board meeting January 5 to choose search consultant for new superintendent

Thursday, December 31, 2020

2021 Shoreline School Board
  • Top row: District #1/Board President Meghan Jernigan, District #2 Emily Williams, District #3 Sarah Cohen, District #4 Rebeca Rivera.
  • Bottom row: District #5 Sara Betnel, Shorecrest Rep Mareshet Pulliam, Shorewood Rep Raphael Berhane, Superintendent Rebecca Miner.


On May 29, Governor Inslee issued a proclamation (view it here) regarding the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act. The proclamation prohibits us from conducting board meetings in-person, and requires us to provide, at a minimum, telephonic access to meetings. This proclamation has been extended and expires on January 19, 2021.

There is a Special School Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 5 at 6:30pm to review, discuss and select a superintendent search consultant.

You can view the posted agenda for this meeting on our website calendar and can listen to the meeting by using the links or call-in phone numbers below. 

If you would like to provide written public comment for the January 5 meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 5 and it will be provided to the Board.

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85295558954?pwd=ZWVhZWdhS0dYVVRjZTFxQTZZd08vdz09
Password: 376893
Call-in numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799




Posted by DKH at 12:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  