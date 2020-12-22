Do-it-yourself sandbags at Hamlin Park available 24/7
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|The City would like to know about standing water. This is an
old photo and a drain was installed, but it gets clogged.
Photo by Diane Hettrick
As the rain continues today, ground saturation levels are high. We've received multiple reports of standing water and are responding as quickly as possible.
Please use extreme caution when driving and be alert for standing water and/or hazards in the roadway. Please use an alternate route if you see significant standing water.
If you see a drain that is clogged with leaves and feel safe in clearing it, please do.
To report a standing water/flooding situation,
- call 206-801-2700 (ok to leave a message)
- report online through the SeeClickFix app
- Shoreline website at shorelinewa.gov/servicerequest.
Sandbags
We have a free, self-fill sandbag station for residents available at Hamlin Park in the first parking lot on the left as you enter from 15th Ave NE.
It is available 24 hours a day. Empty bags are in the trash can next to the sand pile. Please take only what you need.
