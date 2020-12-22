Do-it-yourself sandbags at Hamlin Park available 24/7





To report a standing water/flooding situation,

call 206-801-2700 (ok to leave a message)

report online through the SeeClickFix app

Shoreline website at shorelinewa.gov/servicerequest.

Sandbags





We have a free, self-fill sandbag station for residents available at Hamlin Park in the first parking lot on the left as you enter from 15th Ave NE.





It is available 24 hours a day. Empty bags are in the trash can next to the sand pile. Please take only what you need.

Please use extreme caution when driving and be alert for standing water and/or hazards in the roadway. Please use an alternate route if you see significant standing water.If you see a drain that is clogged with leaves and feel safe in clearing it, please do.