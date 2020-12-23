This may be the culprit that caused your power outage on Monday

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

 
Photo by Allen LaVallee

Thanks to Allen LaVallee who took this photo of City Light crews working to remove a tree at 1800 Perkins Way NE in Shoreline on Monday night.

The location is a good match for the dead center of the outage area on Monday. The houses are reflecting the flood lights set up for the work crews.

Power was out around 5pm. It was supposed to be back on in an hour but it apparently took longer. It was back on by midnight.





Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  