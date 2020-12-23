This may be the culprit that caused your power outage on Monday

Photo by Allen LaVallee





Thanks to Allen LaVallee who took this photo of City Light crews working to remove a tree at 1800 Perkins Way NE in Shoreline on Monday night.





The location is a good match for the dead center of the outage area on Monday. The houses are reflecting the flood lights set up for the work crews.





Power was out around 5pm. It was supposed to be back on in an hour but it apparently took longer. It was back on by midnight.



















