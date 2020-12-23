Garbage / compost / recycling collection schedule for Christmas and New Year's

Pick-Up Schedules are revised for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day





The Republic Services collection schedule is revised for both the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays. No collection will take place on Friday, December 25, 2020 or Friday, January 1, 2021.





Customers with a Friday pick-up schedule are advised to put their carts out on Saturday, December 26, 2020 and Saturday, January 2, 2021.





The regular collection schedule resumes on Monday, January 4, 2021. Please note the Republic Services administrative offices are closed on December 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021.









If your collection day falls on or after Christmas or New Year’s Day, your collection will be one day later that week.











