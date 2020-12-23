Garbage / compost / recycling collection schedule for Christmas and New Year's

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Pick-Up Schedules are revised for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

In Lake Forest Park:

The Republic Services collection schedule is revised for both the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays. No collection will take place on Friday, December 25, 2020 or Friday, January 1, 2021.

Customers with a Friday pick-up schedule are advised to put their carts out on Saturday, December 26, 2020 and Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The regular collection schedule resumes on Monday, January 4, 2021. Please note the Republic Services administrative offices are closed on December 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

In Shoreline:

If your collection day falls on or after Christmas or New Year’s Day, your collection will be one day later that week.



Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  