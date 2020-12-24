Jobs: temporary, part-time board secretary for Northshore Fire
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Northshore Fire Department is currently recruiting for a part-time, limited-term Board Secretary to provide administrative support to our Board of Fire Commissioners.
The Board Secretary will:
- Attend and record all regular and special meetings of the Board using AV Capture.
- Prepare and disseminate materials to Board members.
- Maintain and develop the Board content for Northshore Fire Department’s website. Includes posting meeting minutes, related materials and audio recording.
- Assist in handling of the Board’s official and informal communications with the public and Administrative staff in a prompt, accurate, and professional manner.
For additional position details, including education and experience qualifications, please review the Board Secretary job description.
Visit our Careers page to apply. Application deadline for first round of review is January 5, 2020. Position will remain open until filled.
Questions? Call (425) 354-1780 or email admin@northshorefire.com
