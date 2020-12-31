Wonderland Child and Family Services offers first therapy session at no cost to families through March 2021

Currently, all Wonderland services, including physical, occupational, speech, and mental health therapies, specialized education, and family support, are delivered via telehealth.

Wonderland is committed to giving caregivers an opportunity to experience virtual services without worrying about how they are going to afford it.

“We want to eliminate barriers to vital developmental therapies and supports for families that need them right now more than ever,” says Mary Kirchoff, Executive Director at Wonderland.

“Social isolation can cause developmental delays to go undiagnosed due to less frequent doctor visits or perhaps financial stressors. Wonderland is honored to offer our unique no-cost-to-families first session, thanks to our uncompensated care fund supported by community donors.”

During the first three years of life, development moves so fast that every week of therapy can make a long-lasting impact. “We’ve found our coaching model to work so well through telehealth that caregivers find our services as valuable for themselves as for their children,” Kirchoff says.



In addition to no-cost evaluation and no-cost first therapy session, Wonderland offers free developmental ASQ screening to all families on the website. All results are reviewed by Wonderland specialists who can recommend further evaluation, services, and resources if any concerns are discovered during the screening. During the first three years of life, development moves so fast that every week of therapy can make a long-lasting impact. “We’ve found our coaching model to work so well through telehealth that caregivers find our services as valuable for themselves as for their children,” Kirchoff says.In addition to no-cost evaluation and no-cost first therapy session, Wonderland offers free developmental ASQ screening to all families on the website. All results are reviewed by Wonderland specialists who can recommend further evaluation, services, and resources if any concerns are discovered during the screening.









About Wonderland Child and Family Services:

is a multi-program nonprofit agency serving children from birth through age 12 with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure. Wonderland services are available to all families, regardless of income, insurance, or ability to pay. Wonderland Child and Family Services is a multi-program nonprofit agency serving children from birth through age 12 with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure.





Founded 50 years ago, Wonderland’s mission is to provide a strong and equitable foundation for children and their families with diverse needs and abilities to flourish through therapy, education, advocacy, and resources. We reach hundreds of families every month through Early Childhood Programs and Services and Hope RISING Clinic for Prenatal Substance Exposure.





Wonderland is located in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline and serves families in five school districts.







