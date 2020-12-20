Governor's proposed 2021-2023 budget
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Gov. Inslee announced the details of his 2021 – 2023 biennial budget proposal Thursday, which included significant funding for public health, economic supports for workers and businesses, and other services that Washingtonians need to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19.
"We must invest in the relief, recovery and resilience of Washington. We cannot cut the things that we need most during a pandemic," Inslee said during a press conference Thursday.
"In my proposed operating, capital and transportation budgets, I am investing in the people of our state."
Inslee’s budget proposals would:
- Continue an aggressive response to the ongoing pandemic and build more capacity for tackling future public health crises.
- Rebuild the state’s economy and continue efforts to support households, students, workers and businesses impacted by the pandemic.
- Address racial and economic inequity.
- Protect previous investments in areas such as education, childcare and early learning, climate action, behavioral health reform, combating homelessness and access to health care.
Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.
Read the proposed 2021 – 2023 Budget and Policy Highlights.
Read the Health and Economy policy brief.
