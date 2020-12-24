Classifieds: Commissioners from Shoreline Fire and North City Water District to hold a joint board meeting





SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE





As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:00pm for a joint Board meeting with North City Water District.





Due to the Governor's Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy (Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act) the Public Hearing meeting will be held via conference call, which will be posted on the Fire Department's website and at Station 61 Headquarters.









Notice posted by:Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

December 23, 2020











