Fire destroys market at Firdale Village

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Firdale Market fire
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police Department


Shoreline Fire crews help battle the fire that destroyed the small market at Firdale Village in Edmonds, just north of Richmond Beach on Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020. They were called in to assist South County Fire.

No one was injured.

According to reporting in MyEdmondsNews.com 

"It took crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and they were able to keep it contained to the market. Investigators were on scene working to determine the cause, (spokesperson) Hynes said.

"This is the second fire at Firdale Village this year.  On March 13, fire crews put out a blaze at Tia Trini’s Pantry (formerly the Colonial Pantry) — located next door to the Firdale Market."

Firdale Village is a collection of small shops and the home of the Phoenix Theatre.



