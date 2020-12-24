City of Shoreline Remote Learning Camps for Lake Forest Park residents
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Lake Forest Park early registration date starts 8:00am, December 29, 2020.
To receive timely notice of the early registration dates, sign up for reminders through the City’s website, Facebook and Twitter.
You may also find more information on how to register, scholarship opportunities, or the partnership with City of Shoreline at: http://www.cityoflfp.com/index.aspx?NID=396 or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.
City of Shoreline Parks and Recreation registration: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/.../parks.../recreation-programs
You may also find more information on how to register, scholarship opportunities, or the partnership with City of Shoreline at: http://www.cityoflfp.com/index.aspx?NID=396 or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.
City of Shoreline Parks and Recreation registration: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/.../parks.../recreation-programs
0 comments:
Post a Comment