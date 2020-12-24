City of Shoreline Remote Learning Camps for Lake Forest Park residents

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Lake Forest Park residents have the opportunity for early registration with an 8% discount on the City of Shoreline’s Remote Learning Camps. 

Lake Forest Park early registration date starts 8:00am, December 29, 2020. 

To receive timely notice of the early registration dates, sign up for reminders through the City’s website, Facebook and Twitter.

You may also find more information on how to register, scholarship opportunities, or the partnership with City of Shoreline at: http://www.cityoflfp.com/index.aspx?NID=396 or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.

City of Shoreline Parks and Recreation registration: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/.../parks.../recreation-programs



