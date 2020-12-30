Boeing robot arm donation helps Shoreline Manufacturing students get job-ready

Students will train on robot arm

Photo courtesy SCC

Shoreline’s Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics program has a new robot arm for students to train on thanks to the generosity of Boeing.





The arm is used for drilling and riveting on assemblies for airplane programs and was previously used at Craft College, a Boeing employee training program. Boeing donated the arm to the College through the MechWA grant.





With the addition of the arm, Shoreline’s Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics students will gain job-ready training on the setup, programming, and operating of an industrial robot commonly used in manufacturing in the Puget Sound region.





“We’re really excited to add this fantastic training tool to our curriculum,” said Wanda Waldrop, Program Navigator at the College. “This robot arm is representative of the types of equipment workers use on a regular basis in manufacturing, so having it on hand will increase student learning. It’s also just a really cool, advanced piece of machinery we’re happy to have in-house.”





It took a flatbed truck and a forklift to move the 5,000-lb arm from Boeing’s Everett facility to its new home at the College.





Learn more about Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics here











