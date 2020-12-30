School Families: OSPI extends Free K-12 Internet Access Program deadline and removes some restrictions

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the three providers for the K-12 Internet Access Program (Comcast, Presidio, and Ziply Fiber) have extended the deadline for eligible families to sign up for the free internet access program.





Families who qualify now have until March 31, 2021 to apply.





Along with this extension, OSPI has removed the initial requirement that families did not have Internet access prior to August 2020 to qualify for the program.





Families now just need to show they are low-income and eligible for free or reduced-price school meals to be eligible for the free internet access program.









Hot Spot waiting list





Shoreline Schools are currently are out of hotspots to provide for families. They are working on alternative sources and hope to have some hotspots returned as families enroll in the State Internet Access Program. You can submit a home help desk request and you will be contacted when more hotspots become available.















