Shoreline Emergency Cold Weather Shelter activated for Monday night

Monday, December 28, 2020


The Shoreline Emergency Cold Weather Shelter has been activated for Monday night, December 28, 2020.

The Hotline number is 206-801-2797. See previous information about the Shelter HERE

For shelter help at other times, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.
 
Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.



Posted by DKH at 1:44 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  