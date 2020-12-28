Shoreline Emergency Cold Weather Shelter activated for Monday night
Monday, December 28, 2020
The Shoreline Emergency Cold Weather Shelter has been activated for Monday night, December 28, 2020.
The Hotline number is 206-801-2797. See previous information about the Shelter HERE
For shelter help at other times, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.
Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
0 comments:
Post a Comment