Shoreline native releases debut novel

Deborah Swenson, a long time resident of Shoreline, graduated from Shoreline High School and Shoreline Community College before attending Seattle Pacific University.





She remembers well the sense of community that Shoreline afforded her and her family for over fifty years.





She is now at home writing from an island in her beloved Pacific Northwest.





She loves everything country from its pristine mountains, raging icy rivers, and freshly plowed fields, right down to the sweet smell of a barnyard.





After an extensive and rewarding career in healthcare, Deborah turned to her love of writing clean Western Romantic fiction.





Till My Last Breath, Book One in the Desert Hills Trilogy. Available now on



She is thrilled to announce her debut novel,. Available now on Amazon.com or your local bookstore.

Emily Sweeney, MD, is a vibrant young trauma physician at a major Seattle medical center who is tragically taken from the comfort of her 21st Century life. Suddenly, dropped into the 1880s unforgiving frontier, she is determined to survive, or die all over again. Using her knowledge and skills as a physician, Emily struggles to save a stranger in the Arizona Territory desert hills. In the end, can she return to her previous life and leave behind the man she's come to love?Caleb Young, a once-prominent Boston attorney in 1880, is haunted by his past filled with lies and deception. Hoping to outrun his demons, he willingly leaves his privileged life behind. Heading straight into unforeseen trouble, he is shot for revenge and left to die in the desert hills. Now, dependent on a beautiful woman who appears out of nowhere using her hands and heart to save him, will he finally have reason to live?