Craft Together while you're Apart in an online embroidery class
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Are you missing the camaraderie of fellow crafters or looking for a fun project to tackle remotely with friends or family?
Continuing Education at SCC now offers Embroidery for Beginners, an online class focused on the fundamentals of embroidery.
In just four weeks, you’ll learn how to choose the ideal fabric, ways to transfer a design, and how to finish and secure the back of an embroidery hoop.
Join facilitator Tricia Karsky as you work through four main stitches and embroider a landscape design featuring a saying of your choice. (Puns are welcome!)
The cost of the course includes a basic embroidery kit that will be mailed to students prior to the first class, so friends or family can craft together while you're apart!
Fee: $69
2021 Dates: January 14th - February 4th (Thursdays)
Time: 6:30 - 8pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
