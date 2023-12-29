Recruiting Point in Time (PIT) Count volunteers

Friday, December 29, 2023

Photo courtesy KCRHA

The King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is now recruiting community members to help complete the count by volunteering at Point-in-Time (PIT) Count Hub locations.

From January 22 – February 2, 2024, the KCRHA will be completing the annual PIT Count. This is a count of the number of unhoused people across all municipalities, as mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The data collected from this count is used to inform HUD on funding for programs and services.

This year, KCRHA and the University of Washington (UW) have received approval from HUD to use a different method for the PIT that extends the previous one-night count to two weeks.

Volunteer Details: 
  • Shifts of up to 4 hours from January 22 – February 2
  • Locations spread throughout King County
  • Training is provided prior to the PIT Count
  • Positions available: Surveyors/Interviewers, Hub Site Leads, Supply and Tech Support
If you’re interested in volunteering, please click here to learn more, and click here to sign up.

Please sign up to volunteer by January 5, 2023.

2024 PIT Count Information


