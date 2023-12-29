Recruiting Point in Time (PIT) Count volunteers

Photo courtesy KCRHA

The King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is now recruiting community members to help complete the count by volunteering at Point-in-Time (PIT) Count Hub locations.

This year, KCRHA and the University of Washington (UW) have received approval from HUD to use a different method for the PIT that extends the previous one-night count to two weeks.

From January 22 – February 2, 2024, the KCRHA will be completing the annual PIT Count. This is a count of the number of unhoused people across all municipalities, as mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The data collected from this count is used to inform HUD on funding for programs and services.Volunteer Details: