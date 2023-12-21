Jobs: WSDOT Property & Acquisition Specialist 5

Thursday, December 21, 2023

WSDOT
Property & Acquisition Specialist 5
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$70,679 – $95,047 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Property & Acquisition Specialist 5 to play a pivotal role in our mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options. 

This position leads the charge in managing and securing WSDOT properties, ensuring fair market value in sales and leases, and expeditiously disposing of surplus property. With a focus on eliminating hazards and public nuisances, the incumbent collaborates with the Property Management Supervisor to oversee and enhance the team's performance. Motivated by WSDOT's values, this role actively promotes inclusion, practical solutions, and workforce development, contributing significantly to a respectful and diverse work environment.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  