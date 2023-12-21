Jobs: WSDOT Property & Acquisition Specialist 5

This position leads the charge in managing and securing WSDOT properties, ensuring fair market value in sales and leases, and expeditiously disposing of surplus property. With a focus on eliminating hazards and public nuisances, the incumbent collaborates with the Property Management Supervisor to oversee and enhance the team's performance. Motivated by WSDOT's values, this role actively promotes inclusion, practical solutions, and workforce development, contributing significantly to a respectful and diverse work environment.