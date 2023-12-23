High risk of Sneaker waves on the coast

Saturday, December 23, 2023


By Diane Hettrick

If you plan to visit our ocean beaches this holiday weekend, be sure to leave plenty of space between you and the water.

Sneaker waves can create a sudden, life-threatening situation.

I think that every region in the United States has its own hidden danger. The kind of thing that doesn't happen often so it's only talked about when things go wrong. The kind of thing that locals know about but visitors don't.

Alligators, quicksand, tidal bores, etc. Ours is "sneaker waves." 

I've forgotten the explanation from the oceanography class I took but basically they are a single wave that is disproportionately big compared to all the other waves coming in.

Sometimes it's a wave that just keeps on coming and sometimes it's a monster that goes high and far.

I had a friend who, when she was 12, had gone to the ocean with her family. She brought along a friend. The two girls were standing on the driftwood logs that pile up against the sand dunes. They were far from where the waves were hitting the beach.

And suddenly there was water over their heads. When the water receded, my friend was alone.

Sneaker waves occur at particular times of the year and seem to be more prevalent on Oregon beaches, where they post warning signs.

If you are pulled out to sea by any wave or have difficulty getting back to the beach, the usual advice is to swim parallel to the beach and let the current carry you. Eventually you will end up on the beach.


