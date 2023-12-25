Garden Guy: Suggestions for After-Christmas gifts

Somehow this letter to Santa got lost in the mail - but it's not too late to help the gardener in your life get a wonderful gift with these suggestions.



Dear Santa,



I know you’re heading into your busy time of the year. So, seeing as your part of the world is challenged to grow any type of greenery, I’m thinking you and the elves may have a bit of a problem coming up with gift ideas for those good folk who happen to enjoy the experience of gardening in their lives.





With that being the case, let me make your life a little easier by offering a few suggestions for gardener’s toys which would be appreciated in western Washington. In many cases, all that is wanted for Christmas this year is rain. I know that’s hard to believe, but the summer was dry and the poor gardens took the brunt of the summer weather. And, we still haven’t caught up on our usual annual average of rain.





In the event you can’t put that particular request under the tree (it would be a bit messy, wouldn’t it?), here’s a short list of some other items any gardeners, like me, would enjoy next spring and for years to come. And, which won’t break the gift-giving bank.





Felco F2 pruners In the world of gardening tools, some of the most helpful items would include: a Japanese Hori-Hori knife/soil knife. They are great little tools for dividing perennials, rooting out weeds from the soil and in between pavers, etc. In the world of, some of the most helpful items would include: aThey are great little tools for dividing perennials, rooting out weeds from the soil and in between pavers, etc.





Hand pruners, like a set of Felco F2 (shown), are indispensable to just about any time a gardener steps outdoors.





If the elves have the time, turn the pruners into a gift a set by including a whetstone and can of honing or mineral oil for blade sharpening. All gardeners will thank you next spring when their pruners cut through branches like butter.





Finally, I know a garden kneel pad and seat or just a simple rectangular kneeling pad don’t scream ‘Christmas’, but they will keep many a set of knees comfortable during planting, weeding, and all the other low-to-the-ground tasks that are part of gardening.





Sun hats, visors, and apparel at Sky Nursery Gardeners are not clothes horses by any stretch of the imagination, but there are some apparel items that are more for protection, rather than style. Gardeners are not clothes horses by any stretch of the imagination, but there are some apparel items that are more for protection, rather than style.





For instance, how about gifting a broad brimmed, UV-resistant hat to that fair skinned horticulturist with chlorophyll in their blood. Roll it up, stick it in an empty gift wrap cardboard tube and you have the makings of a fine stocking stuffer.





The same practical value holds true for an UV-resistant long sleeve shirt as spring turns into summer. Depending on garden conditions, a pair of muck boots will keep feet warm and regular shoes clean (and, perhaps, a boot/shoe tray to keep dirt and compost from being tracked throughout the hose. You know how Mrs. Claus feels about that.).



Speaking of compost, I know it’s an unusual and unexpected sort of present, but, how about leaving a few bags of compost, fertilizer or potting soil at the front door? Putting them under the tree might be a tad too much for your back and the home’s ‘fragrance’. But, they are long-lasting gifts, won’t go stale and you can be assured they will be used during the year.





Bistro table and chairs If someone has been outstandingly good, maybe a larger item is called for. I’m thinking about a bistro set of a table and two chairs. They can fit just about anywhere in the yard or on a balcony. If someone has been outstandingly good, maybe a larger item is called for. I’m thinking about a. They can fit just about anywhere in the yard or on a balcony.





The great thing about bistro furniture is many of them fold into easily storable pieces or could be used as an art display hanging the wall. Function, long life and color? – Santa, they’ll think you nailed this one.



Getting back to wallet-saving gifts, a bird feeder or hummingbird feeder helps keep over-wintering birds in our yards, keeps them fed and provides the homeowner with smiles-a-plenty from the avian aerobatic antics throughout the year.

And, if the home has cats, you’ll always know where to find them. A cat seat in front of the window might be totally appropriate as well.





topical publications, Santa. I’m pretty sure you don’t run a printing press up at the North Pole, but I’m confident you can make some deals with publishers. Gardeners are lifelong learners and always trying to improve their skills, knowledge and acumen. Then, there are, Santa. I’m pretty sure you don’t run a printing press up at the North Pole, but I’m confident you can make some deals with publishers. Gardeners are lifelong learners and always trying to improve their skills, knowledge and acumen.





Consequently, a year’s subscription to some type of gardening magazine will extend the thrill of your gift throughout the year.





Taking about printed matter, let’s not forget books as gifts. They don’t even need to come from full-price bookstores. Places like Amazon and Half-Price Books can provide quality products without costing a small fortune.





For example, publications I’m eyeing for myself in the very near future include ‘The Whole Seed Catalog,’ which is a catalog of catalogs. For those interested in developing a vegetable garden, think about putting a copy of ‘Square Foot Gardening’ or ‘Growing Vegetables West of the Cascades’ under the tree. For garden design, give them a copy of ‘The Well-Designed Mixed Garden’ or ‘Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates.’





For those fairly new to gardening, let me recommend that your elves pick-up copies of ‘Maritime Northwest Garden Guide’ and the ‘Sunset Western Garden Book.’





They are all-round excellent information to have on the reference bookshelf. Any of these publications will provide a gardener with a pleasurable way to spend the impending wet and gray wet which will besieging the Northwest for the next six months.





Make an impact, Santa! Give gardeners knowledge and something to dream about. I’ll do my part by reminding my neighbors that the Elizabeth Miller Library at the UW Center for Urban Horticulture will have books on all types of gardening that may interest the gardener in someone’s life. Those books can, then, be ordered online by one of the elves and be received in time to be put under the Christmas Tree.





gift cards from a favorite nursery, but, in the same vein, how about a year’s membership to a garden organization like the Northwest Perennial Alliance or the Northwest Horticultural Society or a subscription to a lecture series like the Master Gardeners’ Growing Groceries Program or the Bellevue Botanical Garden’s lecture series? Finally, I won’t mention, but, in the same vein, how about a year’slike the Northwest Perennial Alliance or the Northwest Horticultural Society or alike the Master Gardeners’ Growing Groceries Program or the Bellevue Botanical Garden’s lecture series?









So, you see, Santa, there are many different, green-related items you can put under (or near) gardeners’ Christmas trees as you make your rounds on the 25th. Here’s wishing you safe faster-than-sound travels that evening and, of course, my regards to Mrs. Claus. Happy Holidays one and all!



That’s really telling the gift recipient that their priorities and interests have been taken into consideration. Santa don’t believe in that old saw that one-size-fits-all. In this case, it’s personal.So, you see, Santa, there are many different, green-related items you can put under (or near) gardeners’ Christmas trees as you make your rounds on the 25th. Here’s wishing you safe faster-than-sound travels that evening and, of course, my regards to Mrs. Claus.Contributing garden columnist and part-time Christmas Elf, Bruce Bennett, is a WSU Certified Master Gardener, WA Certified Professional Horticulturist, consultant and public speaker.



