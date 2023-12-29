Now what? Your Next Steps with your DNA Results
Friday, December 29, 2023
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) member Craig Gowens will help you on your next steps and take questions on how to best use the results to advance, or start, your family history journey.
The meeting is Wednesday January 3, 2024, in the Wickers Bldg., 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood, 7pm to 9pm. and open to members and the general public.
The in-person presentation is also available on Zoom
0 comments:
Post a Comment