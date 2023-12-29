Now what? Your Next Steps with your DNA Results

Friday, December 29, 2023

You received or gave a DNA test kit for Christmas, but what do you do when you get the results? 

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) member Craig Gowens will help you on your next steps and take questions on how to best use the results to advance, or start, your family history journey.
 
The meeting is Wednesday January 3, 2024, in the Wickers Bldg., 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood, 7pm to 9pm. and open to members and the general public. 

The in-person presentation is also available on Zoom


Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  