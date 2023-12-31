Noise-canceling headphones for dogs
Sunday, December 31, 2023
I have heard about "thunder shirts" which are supposed to calm canine anxiety - do they really work? But noise cancelling headphones are new to me.
They are sold online and locally in Petco. It seems like they should work, if your dog will tolerate having something on its head.
Here's hoping you have law-abiding neighbors and all the fireworks will be far away from you!
--Diane Hettrick
