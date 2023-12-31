Noise canceling headphones for dogs I know a lot about cats - from tiny kittens to ferals - but not a lot about dogs. I do know that most dogs react badly to firework explosions and that many react by running. I'll start seeing the lost dog notices on Monday. I know a lot about cats - from tiny kittens to ferals - but not a lot about dogs. I do know that most dogs react badly to firework explosions and that many react by running. I'll start seeing the lost dog notices on Monday.





I have heard about "thunder shirts" which are supposed to calm canine anxiety - do they really work? But noise cancelling headphones are new to me.





A Google search brought up half a dozen brands and styles from what look like old aviator caps to something that looks like high end headphones.





They are sold online and locally in Petco. It seems like they should work, if your dog will tolerate having something on its head.





Here's hoping you have law-abiding neighbors and all the fireworks will be far away from you!





--Diane Hettrick







